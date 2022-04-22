Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock opened at C$38.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.40. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$36.24 and a 52 week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.