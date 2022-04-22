Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Reaches $443,960.05

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $443,960.05 and approximately $3.22 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

