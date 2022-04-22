Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 545,820 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29.
Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)
