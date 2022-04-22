StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

