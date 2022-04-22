StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
