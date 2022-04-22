StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
