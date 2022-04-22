StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.