StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.23.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.20%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

