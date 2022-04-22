StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

