StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DYNT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

