StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

