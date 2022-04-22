StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 81.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.