StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

FCAP opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

