StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
