StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.