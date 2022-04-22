StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

