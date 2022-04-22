StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
