StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GASS stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. On average, research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

