StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.