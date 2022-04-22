StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
WVVI stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.