StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

