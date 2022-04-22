StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of STRM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.