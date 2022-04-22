SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.40%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

