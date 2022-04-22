SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.53.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.47 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
