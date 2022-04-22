Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.