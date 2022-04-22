Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Raised to Top Pick at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE SGY opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$864.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$10.83.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$143.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.00 million. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

