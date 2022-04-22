SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SIVB traded down $14.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $560.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.