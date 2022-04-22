Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,380.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 224.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

