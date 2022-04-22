Swedish Match AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
