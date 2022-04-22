Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 27,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.