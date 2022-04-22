Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

