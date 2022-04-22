SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

