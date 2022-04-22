Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.53.

SYF opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

