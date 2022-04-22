Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Syscoin has a market cap of $313.75 million and $6.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00269500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,773,147 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

