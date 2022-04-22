T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.30.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

