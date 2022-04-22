TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Up 32.1%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) rose 32.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 242,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 93,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 1,212.76% and a negative return on equity of 239.40%.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

