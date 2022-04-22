Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $132.91. 21,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,085. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

