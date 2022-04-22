Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR TLX opened at €40.94 ($44.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.78. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($47.76).
About Talanx (Get Rating)
