Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €40.94 ($44.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.78. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($47.76).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

