Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Roth Capital

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 4,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,434. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,427,883 shares of company stock worth $78,145,993 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

