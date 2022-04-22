Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 59,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

