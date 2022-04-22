Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $244.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,621. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.93. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.