Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TMIP opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.53) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.63.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

