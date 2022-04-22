TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.11.

TRP opened at C$73.15 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.20.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

