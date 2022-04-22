TD Securities Boosts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.43.

CGEAF stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

