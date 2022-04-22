TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMVWY. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

