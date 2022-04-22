Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.12 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D opened at €2.84 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of €2.78 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.