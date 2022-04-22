Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.12 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

O2D opened at €2.84 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of €2.78 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.