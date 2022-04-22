Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

