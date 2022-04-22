Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 2211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 16.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 90.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in Telos by 31.2% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

