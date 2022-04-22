Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $28.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $20.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.