Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
