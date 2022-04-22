Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.