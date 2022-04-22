Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 38,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,448 shares.The stock last traded at $79.76 and had previously closed at $86.67.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

