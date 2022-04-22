Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.
THC stock traded down $12.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. 152,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
