TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,438 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.