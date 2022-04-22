TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,438 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.
About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
